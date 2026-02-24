Criminal Cases Filed Against Seven Rice Mills Over Rabi Paddy Diversion in Nalgonda

Nalgonda , February 23: Authorities in Nalgonda district have registered criminal cases against seven rice mills for allegedly misappropriating paddy allocated during the Rabi 2022–23 season. Acting on the directions of the District Collector, a joint inspection was conducted by officials from various departments, which revealed significant stock variations in the net paddy that was supposed to be available with the mills.

According to the official report, the millers failed to mill the allocated paddy within the stipulated time and did not deliver the required quantity of rice to the government. In addition, it was found that part of the paddy meant for tenderers was not fully handed over and was allegedly sold for personal gain.

Based on the findings, cases have been registered under Sections 316(2) and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Criminal Breach of Trust by Agent), Section 318(3) (Wrongful Loss), Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, relevant provisions of the Telangana Rice (Custom Milling) Order, 2015, and other applicable laws.

The total stock variation across the seven mills stands at 58,954.740 quintals, with a total financial implication, including penalty and interest, amounting to ₹191.46 crore.

The mills named in the case include Varalaxmi PBI, Chityal; Ramlaxman PBI Pvt Ltd., Nalgonda; Murali Manohara Agro Food Products, Munugode; Sumnajali PBI Pvt Ltd., Arjalabavi; Gouthami Industries, Arjalabavi; Kanaka Mahalaxmi PBRI, Nalgonda; and Chamundeshwari Agro Industries, Uppalapahad, Kethepally.

Police have arrested some of the accused, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend others who are currently absconding. Officials stated that proceedings will also be initiated under the Revenue Act to attach the properties of the mills concerned to recover the losses incurred by the government.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to taking stringent action against those involved in diversion or misuse of essential commodities.