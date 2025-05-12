Criminal cases for transporting jowar from neighbouring states, warns Collector

Adilabad: “The State government aims to provide a support price for jowar farmers and eliminate middlemen in jowar purchases to ensure farmer welfare,” said district Collector Rajarshi Shah.

On Sunday, he held a teleconference with district agriculture, marketing, cooperative society, and Markfed officials. He warned that if anyone attempts to bring jowar crops from neighbouring States to claim the support price here, criminal cases will be filed against them.

He mentioned that such incidents have already come to their attention and urged farmers to use the opportunity properly rather than resorting to illegal means. “Already, improperly documented jowar stocks have been seized—about 500 sacks in Madapur, Ichoda Mandal, 87 sacks in Indervelli, 64 sacks in Bazaar Hatnur, and three vehicles in Bhimpur. Criminal cases have been registered, and inquiries are ongoing,” he informed.

Shah said that in Adilabad district, Markfed has initiated purchase centres through cooperative societies in Adilabad, Jainath, Tamsi, Ichoda, Boath, Sirikonda, Neradigonda, Dhannur B, Sonala, Mediguda, Indervelli, Shampur, and Narnur, according to District Collector Rajarshi Shah.

“Farmers are advised not to hand over their documents to middlemen and should cooperate with the government to receive the support price,” said the Collector.