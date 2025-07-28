CRT exam ends peacefully

Khanapur: The exam held on Sunday at Utnoor KB Complex for the recruitment of vacant Contract Resource Teachers (CRT) in Tribal Ashram School in Adilabad district ended peacefully. ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta inspected the centres set up in Government Boys Ashram School and BEd College among the 9 centres set up within the complex along with Sub-Collector Yuvraj Marmat and made several suggestions to the staff. Speaking on the occasion, ITDAPO said that elaborate arrangements have been made from the beginning for the conduct of the exam. While 2,651 students were supposed to appear for the exam held from 11 am to 1 pm, 2,509 students appeared and 142 were absent, the PO said.