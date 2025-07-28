Live
- Bad weather forces cancellation of CM Nitish Kumar’s visit to Katihar
- Lok Sabha proceedings marred by Oppn protests over SIR, Speaker Birla reasserts focus on Operation Sindoor
- Three terrorists killed in gunfight in Srinagar district, identification process underway
- 'Let's win it guys, do it for the country': Pant's parting message for his teammates
- Google introduces AI Skill Academy in India
- India Inc’s revenue grows 4-6 pc in Q1; pharma, retail lead
- Vijayawada Metro Rail Project: Tenders Invited for 38.4 Km Phase 1 Construction
- Patna drowns again: Waterlogging paralyses city; rivers rise across Bihar after 12 hours of rain
- CRT exam ends peacefully
- Platforms for youth talent govt responsibility: MLA
Highlights
Khanapur: The exam held on Sunday at Utnoor KB Complex for the recruitment of vacant Contract Resource Teachers (CRT) in Tribal Ashram School in Adilabad district ended peacefully. ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta inspected the centres set up in Government Boys Ashram School and BEd College among the 9 centres set up within the complex along with Sub-Collector Yuvraj Marmat and made several suggestions to the staff. Speaking on the occasion, ITDAPO said that elaborate arrangements have been made from the beginning for the conduct of the exam. While 2,651 students were supposed to appear for the exam held from 11 am to 1 pm, 2,509 students appeared and 142 were absent, the PO said.
