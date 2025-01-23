CS holds review meet on devpt works

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday instructed the officials to clear all the road hurdles in the way of the upcoming New Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Goshamahal area.

During a review meeting held in Secretariat, the top official reviewed the status of the development works of construction of High Court Buildings, Telangana Bhavan, Osmania Hospital, Regional Ring Road (North), Indira Mahila Shakti Buildings and Young India Integrated Residential Schools with senior officials.

On construction of New Osmania General Hospital, the Chief Secretary discussed the plans for hospital, academic blocks, residential and service zones. She asked the Hyderabad Collector to have a joint inspection with the revenue, civil supplies and police department to resolve the issues pertaining to the shifting of petrol bunks in the area.

She informed that construction of 16 Indira Mahila Shakti Buildings has already begun while construction of another six buildings will commence in another one week. All these buildings will be completed by the end of September, she added.

She directed the Secretary of Education to work out modalities for administration and academic structure management in respect of Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

The TEWIDC (Telangana State Education Women and Infrastructure Development Corporation) officials were asked to submit proposals for strengthening the engineering wing in the corporation.

The meeting also discussed the construction of proposed Telangana Bhavan and status of land acquisition in respect of Regional Ring Road. Special Chief Secretary R&B Vikas Raj, Advisor to Government Srinivas Raju, Principal Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal, Principal Secretary Health Christina Zongthu, Secretary Education Yogita Rana and other officials attended the meeting.