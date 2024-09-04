  • Menu
CS instructs officials to expedite setting up SDRF in districts

CS instructs officials to expedite setting up SDRF in districts
The Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed the HoDs of different departments to expedite the process of setting up the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across all the districts.

Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed the HoDs of different departments to expedite the process of setting up the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across all the districts.

In wake of the intense climatic conditions across the State and floods impacting the lives of people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to set up SDRF teams in districts on the lines of those in Hyderabad. During a review meeting at the Secretariat, she directed the officials to gather complete information from grass root level on the damage and submit a report along with GPS coordinates of the affected area at the earliest.

