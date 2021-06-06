CS Somesh Kumar Visits Niloufer Hospital And Asks The Hospital Officials To Be Ready To Deal With Third Wave Of Covid-19

The chief secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the Niloufer hospital doctors to get ready to curb the third wave if it arrives. He also told doctors at Niloufer, that we ordered the purchase of medicines for third-wave prevention and equipment for diagnostics. In addition to that he said, Niloufer should serve as a super speciality Covid-19 nodal centre with additional staff.

He added, the hospital should provide medical services as well as become a study centre. Hospitals in other districts also need to make a plan for themselves on what kind of medical services should be available for children. He asked them to improve their facilities and make plans to reduce infant mortality. He visited Niloufar Hospital in Red Hills, Hyderabad on Saturday. On this occasion, he inspected the Rajiv intensive care block and the old building. He then spoke to doctors. He said, ever since I heard about 'Third wave' I have wanted to come to Niloufer and see what is happening here.

CS said that if the number of beds in Niloufar Hospital doubles, they will be able to cope with any case and provide continuous training to doctors. At present, there are six cases with third-wave symptoms and plans are there to turn Niloufar into a 6,000-bed, 1,500-Covid-bed hospital. Patients not only come to Niloufer from our state but come from the nearby four states as well. CS said that, we should only see them too.

Somesh Kumar went to the terrace of the Niloufar Hospital building and surveyed the premises thoroughly. Discussed with the authorities how many beds would be available if temporary sheds were put up. Afterwards, they also checked the roof of the old building. Thereafter, he visited the MNJ cancer hospital and examined the pediatric wards there. He stayed in the hospital for about an hour and a half and discussed about the third wave with doctors.

Chief Minister KCR hopes to provide the vaccine to every person in the state and the government has taken appropriate steps to complete the process by the end of October says, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. On Saturday, he had a meeting with representatives of various banks at the BRKR building on the vaccination of bank officials and staff. Officers working in various banks in the state have been directed by the authorities to undertake a special drive for vaccination and complete it within a week.

He said, the CM has directed that every person in the state should be vaccinated. The vaccine will be available to every person in the state by the end of October. He said that in the first phase, the vaccine was given to high exposure groups and then to those working in the private sector.