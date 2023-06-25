Culvert wall collapsed due to shoddy construction work: BJP

Nalgonda: BJP State executive member Kanmantha Reddy Sridevi Reddy said that the Udaya Samudra- Brahmin Vellama canal culvert wall collapsed due to shoddy construction work.

Sridevi’s team inspected the collapsed canal culvert walls at Dandampally and interacted with the officials.

She said, “the way the walls were washed away and fell into the canal in just one rain is a proof of the defects in the construction work. Fortunately, no casualty happened.”

She stated that the construction of the wall was not done according to standards; proper precautions were not taken while laying the pipes of Mission Bhagiratha and the use of soil of bund of culvert for immersion during the last Vinayaka Chavithi by the municipality also damaged the strength of the culvert.

In view of the upcoming elections, the trial run of Brahmin Vellemla project was hastily done without considering the strength of walls of the canal is an example of the careless attitude of the KCR government.

She said that BRS in the name of development of Nalgonda town and constituency, the government is deceiving people by doing few main road works of the town and by ignoring rural development.

BJP leader Kanmantha Reddy Ramesh Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha district president Konda Bhavani Prasad, general secretary Yadagiri, SC Morcha district general secretary Baki Narsimha, BJYM town president Prasad, Mahesh and others were present.