CV Anand congratulates police officers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand congratulated 35 police officers and staff who showed best performance in Telangana Police Duty Meet 2024 and rewarded them with cash prizes.

The Police Duty Meet 2024 was held during October 14 to 19 at Telangana Police Academy for the first time after the formation of a separate state of Telangana.

This year, Hyderabad city police won five gold medals, two silver medals, and five bronze medals. He said that in the future too, we must show outstanding performance and win more gold medals to earn a good name for Hyderabad city police. He said that any assistance in the future will be provided as well. On this occasion, CV Anand expressed his happiness for the winners and shared his past experiences with them.

“Such a duty meet brings out the talent in us, to continue the same spirit,” he highlighted, asking the police officers and personnel to work harder and win maximum medals in the upcoming police duty meet.N Swetha, DCP DD, G Guru Raghavendra, ACP CCS, DD, J Nandu Kumar, ACP FP unit Hyderabad, K Purna Chander Rao, ACP Secretariat TS, and other officers were present.