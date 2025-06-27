CV Anand oversees arrangements

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of the Ashada Bonalu of Sri Golkonda Jagadamba Mahankali Ammavari, Hyderabad City police commissioner CV Anand on Thursday personally oversaw the security arrangements, extending from the Langar House intersection all the way to Golkonda Fort.

On this occasion, the commissioner had darshan of Jagadambika Ammavari and performed special pujas, seeking blessings.

Given the anticipated turnout of thousands of devotees on this first Bonam day, officials have been given strict instructions to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the public.

CV Anand highlighted that Crime Police have established robust surveillance to prevent incidents like pickpocketing and chain snatching. Furthermore, SHE Teams have been strategically deployed to curb eve-teasing. He affirmed that all necessary proactive measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents.

The program saw the attendance of other key police officials, including Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP (Law and Order); D. Joel Davis, Joint CP (Traffic); K Apoorva Rao, DCP (Special Branch); D. Chandramohan, DCP (South West Zone); and Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP Task Force, among others.