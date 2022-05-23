Cyber fraudster creates fake Whatsapp account of Collector to gain easy buck

Rajanna-Sircilla: The Cyber fraudsters are leaving no stone unturned to make an easy buck. The Cyber fraudsters have now come up with an idea of creating a fake whatsapp account and asking for money from relatives and friends for emergency. In a such a development, the fraudsters dared to create a fake Whatsapp account in the name of Rajanna-Sircilla Collector Aunrag Jayanthi along with his profile picture. The account was created by using the mobile number 7466905844.

The cybercriminals have opened a fake WhatsApp account in the name of an IAS officer and demanded money from his friends and relatives. However, one of the district officials who received the message from the number 7466905844, he immediately passed the message to the Collector.

The Rajanna-Sircilla Collector took to Twitter handle and informed the people not to respond to such messages asking for money.

On Sunday, a man identified as sheikh Shakeel a resident of Devunipalli village in the municipal area of Kamareddy district headquarters hasbecome a victim to these fraudsters. According to the complaint filed by the victim, the fraudsters has looted Rs 2,48,498 lakh from him. It is said that the fraudsters have called him as the bank officials and asked him to cancel the credit card and asked him to share the OTPsent by them. In the first OTP, around Rs 98,999 got deducted from his bank and in the second OTP Rs 99,500 and in the third Rs 49,999 was withdrawn. Shocked Shakeel then approached Kamareddy Rural Sub-Inspector Prasad who registed a case against the fraudsters and are investigating.