Cyber fraudsters targeting Abhaya Hastam applicants, police issues alert

Hyderabad: Police advised the citizens to be alert as cyber criminals has come up with new ways of doing frauds. The police warned that cyber-attacks are taking place by targeting applicants in public administration conducted by the state government. Applicants are getting fake phone calls.

It is explained that, fraudsters will call the Abhaya Hastam applicants and tell that Indiramma's house, ration card and gas cylinder have been approved and that they will believe the details mentioned in the application, and then they will be asked to tell the number that the OTP has been received on the phone.

The police warned that if a person says OTP believing that the scheme has arrived, the money in the account will be lost. Police advises not to share the OTPs received on the mobile phone with anyone.

It is known that the state government has received applications from the public in the name of public administration. These applications were received for the implementation of the five guarantees given during the election. The public governance program organized for six days across the state received a great response.

Official sources said that a total of 1.25 crore applications have been received. However, the police say that cybercriminals are now targeting those who have applied for various schemes. They said that they are trying to withdraw money from the bank account, believing that they are calling from the government.