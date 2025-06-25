Cyberabad cops blow lid off betting syndicate; 4 held, 10 websites shut

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has successfully dismantled a sophisticated online betting syndicate that operated through Telegram influencers, unauthorised betting websites and mule accounts. Police have arrested four individuals involved in the operation and subsequently shut down ten betting websites.

The arrested individuals, identified as primary influencers, are: Chinnamsetti Naga Rakesh, who managed Telegram channels “ICC Cricket Reports” and “ICC Toss” along with websites such as stakeid.com, VIPBook.com, and Fairplay.com, amassing 60,000 followers and earning Rs 1.7 crore; Pottavathini Deepak, who operated “The Mars Toss,” “The Mars Line,” and “Magical Mars,” earning Rs 55 lakh; Guguloth Sri Ram Naik, who ran “Sahara,” “Sahara Toss,” and “Telugu Toss Line,” accumulating Rs 30 lakh; and Hemanth Kumar, who operated “ICC Cricket Ground Report” and “Balaji Cricket Analyst” on Ultrawin.com, earning Rs 20 lakh.

According to police, this network systematically deceived young people with false promises of match-fixing tips and employed aggressive social media campaigns to lure millions into illegal gambling platforms. Online betting is prohibited in Telangana state under the TS Gaming Act – 2017.

Police reported that on June 13, a complaint was received from a Miyapur resident who had been defrauded through “guaranteed TOSS FIX predictions” on Telegram channels. The complainant and a friend lost Rs 50 lakh and Rs 60 lakh respectively.

Following the complaint, the Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) formed four specialised teams. The police identified and subsequently shut down the illegal websites: www.stakeid.com, www.lotusplay247.com, www.royalbook365.com, www.govinda365.io, www.VIPBook.com, www.Fairplay.com, www.LotusExchange.com, www.winbuzz.com, www.ultrawin.com, and www.ultrawin.games.

The Cyber Crime police stated that the accused created private Telegram groups offering “exclusive insider tips,” claiming access to “fixed matches” and “guaranteed predictions.” They reportedly used emotional manipulation and FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) tactics. The operation involved account creation, fund deposits, money laundering, and a payout and “frustration loop,” all supported by a commission structure. “The influencers earned a 1-3% commission per rupee bet, along with additional monthly retainers based on follower count and regional influence.

Total influencer earnings ranged from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 80 lakh,” explained B Sai Sri, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Cybercrimes.

The DCP highlighted the severe consequences for victims, which often include suicide and depression. Entire life savings are frequently exhausted within weeks, many individuals become trapped in serious debt, and affected families face severe mental health crises.