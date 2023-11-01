Cyberabad CP issues notification for TSLA elections 2023

Rangareddy: In anticipation of the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly Elections scheduled for November 30, 2023, the commissioner of police, Cyberabad, Stephen Raveendra, has issued an official notification with important dates and regulations. To ensure law and order, peace, and tranquility during the election process and prevent any incidents of breach of peace, Commissioner Stephen Raveendra has invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Under this order, the assembly of five or more persons within a radius of 100 meters of the mentioned locations is prohibited. This prohibition will be in effect from November 3 to 15, encompassing the period of nominations and the last date of withdrawal. The commissioner of police, Cyberabad, cautions the public that any individual found violating these orders shall be liable for prosecution. The specified hours for this order’s enforcement are from 10 am to 6 pm.















