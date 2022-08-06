Cyberabad CP pays tribute to Prof Jayashankar on birth anniversary

Rangareddy: Rich tributes were paid to Telangana ideologue Prof. Jayashankar on his 89th birth anniversary by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra at Cyberabad CP Office. The CP garlanded the Photo of Prof. Jayashankar and paid floral tributes along with all the Cyberabad Police staff.

On the occasion, CP recalled the yeoman services rendered by Jayashankar and said that future generations would remember his great contribution and services. The CP said that Prof. Jayashankar fought for separate Telangana Statehood selflessly. He urged the youngsters, scientists, and researchers to take inspiration from Prof. Jayashakar for the betterment of the farmers in the State.

Joint CP Avinash Mohanty, Cyberabad DCP Crimes Kalmeshwar, Cyberabad DCP Traffic Srinivas Rao, Estate Officer Mattiah, and other staff were present.