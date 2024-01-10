Cyberabad CP’s suggestions to citizens

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner on Tuesday made important suggestions to the citizens as how to prevent property offences during Sankranti festival vacation.

The CP said, “If all of you have to leave your home, keep your money, gold, silver and jewellery, in bank lockers or hide them in a secret place in your house. Install a lock with a central locking system in your homes. It is suggested to arrange security alarm system with motion sensor at your house. If you need to lock your house, it is better to inform to concerned local police stations about departure and arrival information.

“If any suspicious persons are found, immediately inform the local police station or call 100. It is better to keep your two wheelers in your compounds by locking them and if possible keep chains to the wheels. Keep trusted watchmen and security guards. Arrange CC Cameras inside, exit entry routs of home and watch the CC cameras online and always keep your DVR in the secrete place.”

“Don’t allow garbage, milk packets, newspapers in front of your house, some criminals committing offences by noticing them. Cover locked doors with curtains, so that they are not visible to the strangers as the doors are locked. It is advisable to keep some lights inside house, some outside when you go outside. It is advisable to inform to your trusted neighbours to look after your home in your absence.”

“Don’t keep the keys of almaras, cupboards and safe lockers at common places i.e., shoe stand, under the pillow, above the almara, dressing table drawer and so on. After criminals enter into house they always look for cash, valuable jewellery, gold, silver in short time in shelves, cupboards and locked places. As such it is advisable to keep the valuables in your own secret places in your houses. It is better to not to disclose about your travel programmes to anybody expect trusted people.”

“Take all probable precautions when you are attending functions and temples by wearing gold ornaments and jewellery. It is advisable to not to share the travelling details on social media i.e., Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook and so on.”