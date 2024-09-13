  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ganesh Immersion: Liquor Outlets to Remain Shut in Cyberabad on Sept 17-18

Ganesh Immersion: Liquor Outlets to Remain Shut in Cyberabad on Sept 17-18
x
Highlights

In exercise of the powers vested in me under section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, I Avinash Mohanty, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad

Hyderabad: In exercise of the powers vested in me under section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, I Avinash Mohanty, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, do hereby order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that, the Wine/Toddy Shops and Bars including Bars attached to Restaurants, (excluding Bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs) shall remain closed within the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with effect from 0600 hours on 17.09.2024 to 1800 hours on 18.09.2024 on account of the final Immersion of Ganesh idols.

All the SHO’s of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate are hereby authorized to take appropriate legal action against those who violated this notification.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick