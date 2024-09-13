Ganesh Immersion: Liquor Outlets to Remain Shut in Cyberabad on Sept 17-18

Hyderabad: In exercise of the powers vested in me under section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, I Avinash Mohanty, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, do hereby order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that, the Wine/Toddy Shops and Bars including Bars attached to Restaurants, (excluding Bars in Star Hotels and Registered Clubs) shall remain closed within the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with effect from 0600 hours on 17.09.2024 to 1800 hours on 18.09.2024 on account of the final Immersion of Ganesh idols.

All the SHO’s of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate are hereby authorized to take appropriate legal action against those who violated this notification.