Cybercrime on the Rise: Scammers Dupe Victims of ₹22,812 Crore Nationwide in 2024

Cybercrime continues to wreak havoc across India, with criminals swindling a staggering ₹22,812 crore in 2024 alone. Telangana has emerged as a major hotspot for cyber fraud, with 1,20,869 victims falling prey to these crimes.

The state’s cybercrime police, however, have been proactive in their efforts to assist victims. In 17,912 cases, the police successfully facilitated refunds amounting to ₹183 crore, offering some relief to the defrauded individuals.

Authorities warn that scammers are employing increasingly sophisticated tactics to target unsuspecting citizens, from phishing schemes to fraudulent financial transactions. The police have urged people to remain vigilant, avoid sharing sensitive information online, and report cybercrimes immediately.

Despite these challenges, Telangana’s cybercrime unit is setting an example by tackling these cases head-on and ensuring justice for the victims.