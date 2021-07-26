'Dalit Bandhu' is an agitation: CM KCR

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao said that Dalit Bandhu is not only a programme but also an agitation. "The implementation of Dalit Bandhu will have an impact over the state and all should join hands to make the programme success," the CM added.



Chandrasekhar Rao organised a 'Dalit Bandhu' awareness programme at Pragathi Bhavan which was attended by the SC men and women from Huzurabad. The CM directed them on the goals, implementation and action plan of the programme and asked them to make it success. "The success will follow when a person confined to ethics. Everyone should enhance faithfulness in each other and coordination to achieve success," the CM said.

