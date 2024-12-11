Dalit, women, and human rights advocated

Gadwal: As part of the International Human Rights Day, an event was organised at the BudagaJangala Colony in Aiza Mandal Centre on Tuesday during which 25 labourers participated.

Addressing the gathering, G Narasimhulu highlighted the significance of December 10, 1948, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “Despite these rights,” he pointed out, “atrocities continue against Dalits, women, and tribal communities. Issues such as caste discrimination, women’s oppression, abductions of girls and women, attacks on Dalits, sexual violence, and murders remain prevalent,” he said.

Participants presented a list of demands to government officials, including the District Collector and Tahsildars, to be forwarded to the Chief Minister. This includes minimum wage of Rs 850 to both men and women; provision of land to landless poor families; compensation for displacement; a pension of Rs 5,000 per month for rural women aged 55 and above, including single women; subsidised essentials; maternity benefits; and strict enforcement of SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Acts.