Daredevil Rescue by SDRF, Fire & Police Teams Saves Giant Wheel Operator Who Fell into Canal

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a courageous joint rescue operation, the SDRF, Fire Department, and Dharmur Police teams saved the life of a young man who accidentally fell into a canal while fishing near Gudemdoddi village.

According to police reports, Tanaji (25), son of Shivaji, a resident of Bijapur district, Karnataka, earns his livelihood by operating a Giant Wheel at village fairs. He had recently arrived at Pagunta village in Dharmur mandal to manage a Giant Wheel for the local festival.

On Saturday afternoon, Tanaji and his friend Ramesh went fishing near the Gudemdoddi canal. While Ramesh had already entered the canal, Tanaji attempted to climb down but slipped from a height of nearly 25 feet and fell into the deep waters.

Realizing the danger, Ramesh immediately dialed 100 and alerted the Dharmur Police. Responding swiftly, Constables Ram Reddy and Vinod Kumar rushed to the scene and informed Dharur Sub-Inspector Srihari, who in turn reported the incident to District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS.

Acting on the SP’s instructions, the SDRF and Fire Department were promptly mobilized. Within minutes, a coordinated rescue operation was launched by the SDRF team, Fire Officer Rakesh, Constable Ghouse, and Dharmur police personnel.

After a strenuous and risky operation, the teams successfully rescued Tanaji from the canal. He was found with fractures to his leg and hand and was immediately shifted to the Gadwal Government Hospital via 108 ambulance for treatment.

Local villagers and Tanaji’s family members expressed immense gratitude and appreciation for the quick and heroic response of the SDRF, Fire, and Police personnel, whose timely intervention saved the young man’s life.