Darshan suspended at rajanna temple over expansion works

Rajanna Sircilla: Tensionsflared across Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday after the Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Parvathi Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada issued a circular suspending darshan for devotees as part of the temple’s development and expansion works.

The move triggered widespread outrage among BJP cadres. They staged protests in several mandals and towns, burning effigies of the state government and raising slogans condemning the decision.In Vemulawada town, a large number of BJP activists, led by district president Reddaboina Gopi, along with Vemulawada constituency’s contested candidate Vikas Rao, town president Rapelli Sridhar, leaders Santhosh, Lingampalli Shankar, and Rajireddy, gathered in front of the Rajanna temple.

The protesters sat on the road leading to the temple steps, shouting slogans against the government and later set an effigy ablaze to mark their strong dissent.

Speaking to the media, BJP district president Reddaboina Gopi slammed the state government, saying that suspending darshan under the pretext of development was an affront to devotees’ faith. “We will not remain silent if the temple is closed to devotees. The government is playing with people’s sentiments in the name of development,” he said.

He warned that any attempt to diminish the spiritual significance of the Rajanna temple would be met with severe opposition. Gopi demanded that the circular be immediately withdrawn and regular darshan be allowed to continue without interruption.

Recalling the age-old custom followed by devotees, Gopi said, “For centuries, devotees have first visited Rajanna and then Bhimanna. There has never been a practice of visiting only Bhimanna without Rajanna darshan. Changing this tradition is deeply hurtful to devotees.”

Clarifying the party’s stance, Gopi said the BJP is not against temple development. “We welcome development, but not at the expense of devotees’ faith,” he said.

Drawing comparisons, he pointed out that while development works continue at the Kanipakam Vinayaka temple, darshan for devotees has not been halted.