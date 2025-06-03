Dattatreya pays tributes at Martyrs Memorial and Sardar Patel’s statue

Hyderabad: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs of Telangana at the Amaraveerula Sthupam (Martyrs Memorial) located at Gun Park in the city on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

In a gesture of respect and remembrance, Dattatreya also garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, situated opposite the Telangana Legislative Assembly. He said that he paid tributes and respects to the Telangana martyrs and Sardar Patel in reverence for the sacrifices made by the people in the struggle for the formation of Telangana and acknowledged the pivotal role played by national leaders in unifying the nation.

Dattatreya extended his best wishes to the people of the state, and said that Telangana’s progress is a tribute to the vision and perseverance of its people and leadership.