Dattatreya unveils Doddi Komaraiah statue

Samsthan Narayanpur (Yadadri-Bhongir): Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unveiled the statue of Doddi Komaraiah at Samstan Narayanpur in the district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Doddi Komaraiah was the source of inspiration for Telangana movement and added that it's his fortune to get a chance to unveil his statue. He stated that it is the duty of everyone to protect air, water and food in the country from being polluted.

Golla and Kuruma communities should focus on education to improve socially and economically, he suggested, adding that the Central government is giving top priority to education and allocated Rs 1.20 lakh crores for education. He suggested that wool industries should be established in Telangana in the interest of Golla and Kuruma communities.

The Centre will start 750 Ekalavya Schools and 100 Sainik Schools in the country soon, he informed. Munugodu MLA Rajgopal Reddy, BJP State leader Gongidi Manohar Reddy, former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and others participated in the programme.