Day temperatures on rise in Telangana

The daytime temperatures in Hyderabad are on the rise with the city recording an average maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius on Monday. Yousufguda witnessed the highest maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Secunderabad at 35.3 degrees Celsius.



According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the temperature in various parts of the city is likely to go up by two to three degrees in the next few days. The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad (IMD-H) also said the city would witness dry weather conditions for the next three to four days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city were likely to remain around 34 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius. However, there are chances of light to moderate showers at some places on Friday.

In addition to Hyderabad, other districts also witnessed a rise jn temperature. On Monday, Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius. According to the forecast, the day temperature in northern and western parts of the State, such as Mancherial, Peddapalli, Suryapet and Khammam, might witness a slight increase in the temperature compared to the rest of the State for the next few days.

The maximum temperature in the state is expected to be around 38 degrees Celsius.