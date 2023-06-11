Daydreams of Opposition will never come true: Gutha Sukender Reddy

Nalgonda: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said that the padayatras being conducted by the opposition leaders are not for the people but for the power.

Gutha Sukender Reddy spoke to the media at his residence in Nalgonda. The people of the State are standing by CM KCR for his good deeds, he said, adding that the day dreams of Congress and BJP leaders will never come true. Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sunjay have got tired after walking. He questioned Bhatti Vikramarka not witnessing that the irrigation facility is provided to farmers for two crops in the ayacut of Dindi project, from where Batti’s padayatra is going on. Taunting Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka, he said no one can becomes Rajasekhar Reddy by copying his dress code of Pancha and Dhoti. Bhatti did not do anything except for his constituency Madhira, he mocked.

He said that Srisailam has been filled with water led to inundation of SLBC tunnel for the past four years.

He said that if the tunnel boring machine gets repaired, it will have to wait for six months and added that there are still 9 kilometers of tunnel excavation work left.

The projects under Dindi lifting schemes are being completed and the government has already spent more than Rs2,000 crore, he explained.

He stated that the BRS government brought water in the canals that were dug and left during the regime of the Congress party.