DC BM Santhosh Surprised visit to Govt Hospital in Gadwal

Gadwal: On Tuesday, the District Collector conducted a surprise inspection of the District Government Area Hospital. During the inspection, every ward was thoroughly examined to assess the conditions and the quality of medical services provided to patients. The Collector also checked the hospital register to verify the punctuality of doctors. It was found that 14 assistant professors, tutors, and four other medical staff were absent without leave, prompting the Collector to express anger. The in-charge superintendent was instructed to print out the biometric attendance records daily and issue show cause notices to the 14 staff members who failed to perform their duties properly.



Additionally, the pharmacy store was inspected, and the pharmacist was immediately suspended for not maintaining stock details and registers properly.

The Collector also directed that the lab related to eye medical treatment be inspected and that steps be taken to make the operation theater operational by July 1, to provide immediate and better treatment for patients with eye problems. The 50-bed men's ward was to be reorganized and brought into use. During the inspection, the Collector examined records showing the registration details of both in-patients and out-patients to ensure better medical services for hospitalized patients.The District Collector advised the medical officers to provide better medical services to the patients coming to the hospital. Participating in this program were Dr. Naveen Kranti, the in-charge superintendent of the hospital, along with the medical team and other staff members.