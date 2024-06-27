DC BM Santhosh urged the private doctors to re start their services

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santhosh has asked the doctors to cease their protest against the recent public attack on doctors from private hospitals. The coordination meeting, held on Thursday in his chamber at the collector's office, included District SP Srinivasa Rao, private doctors, and district officials. The doctors had called for a bandh in response to the attack that occurred two days ago in the district center. During the meeting, chaired by the District Collector, he emphasized the need for both doctors and the public to exercise restraint to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The doctors agreed to comply, and an independent committee was formed to investigate the incident. An investigation will be conducted to determine the facts. The District Collector emphasized that people should not take the law into their own hands in such situations and should file a complaint with the police to ensure legal action is taken. He assured that measures would be implemented to prevent such issues from arising for both doctors and the public. He noted that if the doctors had clearly communicated the reasons for the patient's death during treatment, such incidents could have been avoided. Following the meeting, the doctors immediately called off their strike and resumed providing medical services to the public.

