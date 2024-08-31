DC BM Santhosh Visited to Anganwadi Centre in KT Doddi

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has instructed Anganwadi teachers to pay special attention to ensuring that children at Anganwadi centers can correctly recite the alphabet by September 1. On Friday, he visited the Anganwadi center in Kaloor Timan Doddi Mandal, where he closely examined the conditions. During the visit, he planted a flower sapling in the premises. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of education in Anganwadi centers, particularly in teaching the alphabet. He stressed the need for children to understand and correctly pronounce the alphabet. The District Collector assured that the government would provide educational materials such as uniforms and slates. He also directed the authorities to ensure proper washroom facilities, install twin soak pits, and provide timely drinking water for the children.

The District Collector emphasized the significant contribution of Mahila Shakti Units to economic development. He later visited the Mahila Shakti Units established under the Indira Mahila Shakti Program. He reviewed the performance of enterprises such as grocery stores and tailoring units. The Collector inquired how these Mahila Shakti Units were benefiting the women in terms of self-employment. During the visit, he inaugurated the grocery store and tailoring units by cutting the ribbon. He paid special attention to the management of these units and the necessary facilities. He mentioned that a loan of one lakh rupees was obtained from the bank. The District Collector encouraged the women to grow through their self-efforts and stated that the necessary facilities for computer design and school uniform manufacturing would be made available.

The District Collector also visited the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School. He inquired about the number of students, teachers, and the details of the classes. He inspected the facilities in the school and expressed satisfaction when students correctly answered questions about the alphabet. The Collector advised the teachers to assess the students' abilities and teach them accordingly. He also instructed the APM and VOs to ensure that uniforms are provided to the students.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, District Child Welfare Officer Sudha Rani, Headmaster Murali Manohar, Anganwadi staff, members of the Self-Help Groups, school staff, and others participated in the program.