DC conducts surprise inspection of Matha Shishu Kendram

Karimnagar: District collector made surprise inspection of Mother and Child Health Centre in the district centre on Saturday. All the departments of the hospital were inspected like Arogyasri gynaecological ward, ANC-2, scanning room, TIFA scanning room, lab, labour room, ICU, operation theatre, maternity wards and SNCU block for children in incubator. The registers of the respective departments were examined, and the details of the medical services provided, pregnant women, infants and children in the wards were learned. The staff was instructed to enter all the details in the MCP card. The collector got to know the details of scanning and lab tests being done month wise.

xShe spoke to the lactating women in the maternity ward. She told staff steps should be taken to increase the number of births. High risk pregnant women are also advised to join. The health of the mother and child is important, and the medical staff has been ordered to take measures to prevent them from getting into trouble.

The Collector instructed the staff to bring to her notice if there are any problems at the Mata Shishu Arogya Kendra. Necessary repairs should be taken, and medical equipment should be provided. The in-charge RMO Navina was told that she will grant the necessary funds for this.