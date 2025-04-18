Live
DC hands over DGPS device to survey official
Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma stated that the services of the DGPS device fully support the quick functioning of the survey process.
Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma stated that the services of the DGPS device fully support the quick functioning of the survey process.
The Collector handed over a Digital Global Positioning System (DGPS) device worth Rs 16.78 lakh to Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records Kusum Kumari at an event held at the Collectorate on Thursday.
The District Collector mentioned that with the utilization of technology, the survey process can be completed swiftly and transparently.
He added that the DGPS device would be extremely useful for promptly completing land acquisition processes required for industries, road constructions, and the small Kaleshwaram project in the district.
