Live
- Prayers at 1,100 temples for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, HC’s denial of ISKCON ban brings fresh hope
- SUVs propel growth in car sales during November
- Zelensky puts forward new conditions on ceasefire, Moscow stays silent
- BCB chief Faruque Ahmed believes Shakib can still play for Bangladesh
- Focus on defence and transport corridors as Putin approves Russian federal budget
- Kerala Congress-Mani not to realign with UDF: General Secretary Stephen George
- Delhi BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ to kick-off on December 8
- Russia-China joint strategic air patrol targets no third party: Spokesperson
- 'We believe we are best in the league': Punjab FC’s Nikhil Prabhu on team’s mentality
- Ghantasala Biopic Release: A Tribute to an Immortal Legend
Just In
DC inaugurates children’s science exhibition
The 52nd District Children’s Science Exhibition, organized by the District Education Department, began here on Saturday and will continue until December 2, at St. George International School in Kottapalli.
Karimnagar : The 52nd District Children’s Science Exhibition, organized by the District Education Department, began here on Saturday and will continue until December 2, at St. George International School in Kottapalli.
District Collector Pamela Satpathy addressed the gathering. In her speech, she emphasized the importance of fostering a questioning attitude among students. She noted that if students adopt the habit of asking questions during their early education, it would contribute to scientific thinking, innovations, and overall progress.
The Collector remarked that many renowned scientists came from diverse social backgrounds but developed unique thinking and problem-solving abilities from a young age. She said that their lives serve as an inspiration for all.
Satpathy highlighted the importance of nurturing critical thinking in students. Teachers should help students move beyond rote learning by understanding what they study and articulating it effectively. When students understand what they are learning and why, they will identify obstacles and work towards solutions.
She advocated for incorporating foundational principles like comprehension, articulation, and freedom of thought into education. She encouraged valuing even small innovations, as they often lead to solutions for significant challenges. She also advised students to explore and learn from all exhibits at the science exhibition rather than restricting themselves to their own projects.