DC inaugurates children’s science exhibition

Karimnagar : The 52nd District Children’s Science Exhibition, organized by the District Education Department, began here on Saturday and will continue until December 2, at St. George International School in Kottapalli.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy addressed the gathering. In her speech, she emphasized the importance of fostering a questioning attitude among students. She noted that if students adopt the habit of asking questions during their early education, it would contribute to scientific thinking, innovations, and overall progress.

The Collector remarked that many renowned scientists came from diverse social backgrounds but developed unique thinking and problem-solving abilities from a young age. She said that their lives serve as an inspiration for all.

Satpathy highlighted the importance of nurturing critical thinking in students. Teachers should help students move beyond rote learning by understanding what they study and articulating it effectively. When students understand what they are learning and why, they will identify obstacles and work towards solutions.

She advocated for incorporating foundational principles like comprehension, articulation, and freedom of thought into education. She encouraged valuing even small innovations, as they often lead to solutions for significant challenges. She also advised students to explore and learn from all exhibits at the science exhibition rather than restricting themselves to their own projects.