DC inspects Kaloji Cultural Complex

Hanamkonda: District collector Praveenya on Sunday instructed officials to complete all the remaining works of the college cultural complex, which is set to be inaugurated by CMRevanth Reddyon Nov 19.

She inspected the Kaloji Cultural Complex at Balasamudram along with local MLA Naini Rajender Reddy. The DC emphasised that minor pending works such as finishing touches, electrical installations, and fountain tasks must be completed by November 18 evening, ensuring the site is ready for the inauguration. Later, along with the MLA, she reviewed the electricity and sound system inside the hall. She advised officials to ensure that no mistakes occur at the inauguration and gave specific instructions regarding the tasks to be performed. She visited the helipad arranged adjacent to Hayagreeva Chary grounds and discussed necessary precautions with officials.

GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wankade, KUDA chairman Venkatarami Reddy and officials were present.