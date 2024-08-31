DC Orders for Completion of Pending Works and School Opening by September 5

Gadwal: KT Doddi (August 30): Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B..M. Santosh directed officials to expedite the completion of ongoing works at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in KT Doddi Mandal and ensure the school is operational by September 5. The Collector visited the KGBV school in the mandal on Friday, inspecting classrooms, dormitories, the dining hall, and other areas. He instructed officials to promptly address pending tasks, particularly related to water supply and electricity.









During his visit, the Collector thoroughly examined the conditions of the washrooms, their facilities, and tap connections. The school staff informed him that the KGBV is currently operating in Marlabid. The Collector emphasized the need for greenery on the school premises and suggested planting a variety of trees and flowering plants, including curry leaves, moringa, and tamarind. He also advised ensuring proper ventilation in classrooms and appropriate flooring throughout the premises.











Additionally, the Collector inquired about the details of the nearby residential school land, with the surveyor and deputy tehsildar providing information through maps. He instructed that stones be laid on the residential school site to prevent any encroachments. Following this, he inspected a sub-center and recommended the completion of pending works there as well.



Regarding the construction of a primary health center (PHC), the Collector sought information about the available government land, the budget allocated, and the expected time frame for completion. He urged officials to expedite the tendering process and make the PHC accessible to the public at the earliest.





The visit was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, DM HO Siddappa, Special Officer Padmavati, Mission Bhagiratha EE Sridhar Reddy, District Coordinator Farzana Begum, Deputy Tahsildar Samba Shankar, Surveyor Pennayya, and other medical staff.

