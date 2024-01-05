DC orders the officials to digitalize the applications received in Praja Palana

The district Collector BM Santhosh has ordered the officials to make data entry operation (digitalize) of the applications received in Praja Palana program from all over the district.



He said that every application and every colomn should be entered into the online without any mistakes ,each application should be given an unique identification number carefully.

The district Collector Santhosh also participated in special training programme organised by the master trainers on data entry procedure of the Praja Palana applications.He has directed the officials to ensure the information provided by the poor people should be digitalized care fully,so that the welfare schemes like Indiramma illu, Griha Jyoti, Rytu bharosa, Mahalakshmi,and Cheyuta can be reached at the homes of eligible poor people.

There are 350 data entry operators in the district they have to inform that how many applications can be digitalized per a day.The MP DOs MPOs have been advised to take care to avoid mistakes during the online digitalization of the data entry process and monitor closely.

A mobile OTP will be sent each application .

The data entry operator are advised to create a WhatsApp group with the master trainers and clarify their doubts He said that 1.5 lakh applications have been received till now and each and every application should be digitalized and the concerned officials should verify by the field visit after 17 th of this month.The officials were directed to make planned efforts to complete the registration of application details within specified period of time.

The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan,ZP CEO Kanthamma,Master trainer Rajesh,DPO Shyam Sundar,Mandal officials and other officials were participated in the morning at the Collectorate.