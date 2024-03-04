DCA raids clinics, seizes fake organic oils with false claims

Hyderabad: Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized 'aio organic almond oil, walnut oil, and kalonji oil' from a clinic in Shalibanda for promoting misleading health benefits claims. The raid targeted the manufacturing site of these products, which were found to bear false claims. The officers seized stocks worth Rs 21,000.

In a separate incident, DCA, in collaboration with Vigilance and Enforcement officials on March 2, raided a quack’s clinic in Irikigudem village, Damarcherla mandal, Nalgonda district, and confiscated drugs intended for sale. Dasari Mallaiah, a quack from Nalgonda district, claimed to be a ‘Rural Medical Practitioner’ but was practicing medicine without proper qualifications.

The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 prohibits misleading advertisements claiming treatment for serious ailments like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

Further investigations will be conducted, and legal action will be taken against offenders under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 for misleading advertising about disease treatments.

The raid uncovered a large stash of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, cough syrups, and others, worth Rs 45,000, stored without any drug license. The officials also seized higher-generation ‘antibiotic injections’, highlighting the grave public health risks associated with the indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals. Samples were gathered for analysis, and further investigations are being conducted to pursue legal action against the offenders.

Wholesalers and dealers who deliver drugs to unqualified individuals while operating without a drug licence are also subject to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and will face harsh penalties. Wholesalers and dealers must ensure that receivers have legitimate drug licences before delivering medicines to them. The DCA enforces the Drugs and Cosmetics Act by issuing drug licences and conducting surprise checks on unqualified individuals involved in drug sales. The public can report any illegal activities related to medicines to the DCA via the toll-free number 1800-599-6969, available from 10:30 am to 5 pm.