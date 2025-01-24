Live
DCA seizes misleading medicines
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (DCA) has seized stocks of two Ayurveda-based medicines Rheuam Liniment, which claimed to treat Rheumatism and Stolist capsules being marketed to treat urinary stones, for misleading advertisements.
According to DCA, stocks of Rheuam Liniment manufactured by Maheshwari Pharmaceuticals, Haridwar (Uttarakhand) have been detected in Asifabad while Stolist capsules, manufactured by Bhrigu’s Pharma, Haryana, have been detected at Medchal-Malkajgiri district.
Officials said that the two Ayurvedic medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, such claims are in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. The Act prohibits advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders. Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the Act.