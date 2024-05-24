Live
Just In
DCA staff seizes overpriced medicines
Highlights
The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (DCA) seized two overpriced medicines, Vasfin ointment and Intracop-200 capsules, where the MRP indicated on the label exceeded the ceiling price set by the pricing regulatory authority of the Central government.
Hyderabad : The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (DCA) seized two overpriced medicines, Vasfin ointment and Intracop-200 capsules, where the MRP indicated on the label exceeded the ceiling price set by the pricing regulatory authority of the Central government. Vasfin Ointment (0.5 mg), manufactured by Dermiderm Biotech in Haryana and marketed by Vityl Pharmaceuticals in Hyderabad, was seized at Beeramguda, Ameenpur, Sangareddy. The ointment was being retailed with an MRP (on the label) of Rs 140 for a 5 gm tube, while the ceiling price for a 5 gm tube is Rs 113.6, indicating that the company was charging an excess of Rs 26.40 from customers.
