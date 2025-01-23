Decennial celebrations of Beti Bachao Beti Padao prog held

Asifabad: Various programmes were held on the occasion of decennial celebrations of Beti Bachao Beti Padao programme in the district on Wednesday.

District Welfare Officer Bhaskar flagged off the rally organised under the joint auspices of district Women and Child Welfare department and district Women Empowerment Center from the Collectorate to Kumrambhim Square on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that the Beti Bachao Beti Padao programme launched by the Central government for the protection of girls will be celebrated till March 8 on the completion of its 10 years. “Let’s save the girls, educate them and protect their rights. Let them grow up freely,” he said, adding that the Beti Bachao - Beti Padao programme should be widely publicised in the district and awareness programs should be organized in schools and colleges.

Representatives of District Women’s Empowerment Center Sharada, Mamta, Rani, students, city center staff, officials of related departments and others participated in this programme.