Dedicated Cong workers will get due recognition: MLA

Hanamkonda: MLA Yashaswini Reddy and party in-charge Jhansi Rajender Reddy on Wednesday assured that activists will be protected like eyelids and those who work diligently and with discipline will receive due recog-nition. They called upon cadre to work with the goal of victory in the upcoming local body elections.

At the MLA camp office in Palakurthi, the MLA and Jhansi Reddy held a review meeting with key lead-ers from Rayaparthi mandal and party presidents of various villages. They stated that efforts will be made to ensure that eligible poor benefit from government welfare schemes. They emphasised that the party will give proper recognition and respect to hardworking activists. They urged everyone to work in coordination and secure victory for the party candidates in the elections.