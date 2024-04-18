Live
- Visakhapatnam: ‘YSRCP is certain to continue in power’
- Ranveer Singh Wows Guests with Spectacular Dance at Aishwarya Shankar's Nuptials
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Tests New 'Private Mention' Feature for Status Updates
- Grandeur marks Rama Navami at Ramatheertham temple
- YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins at Thetali
- Mega Star Chiranjeevi felicitates Maharshi Raghava's milestone 100th Blood Donation at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank
- VSAT 2024 results released
- National Exercise Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Nara Lokesh's nomination to be filed by NDA leaders today
- Google Dismisses 28 Employees for Protesting Contract with Israel called Project Nimbus
Just In
Deer dies in dog's attack in Kothur
Highlights
Rangareddy: In Maktaguda village of Kothur Mandal in Rangareddy district, a deer fell victim to a dog attack in the agricultural fields on Thursday...
Rangareddy: In Maktaguda village of Kothur Mandal in Rangareddy district, a deer fell victim to a dog attack in the agricultural fields on Thursday morning. The injured jackal succumbed to its injuries shortly afterward. Forest department officials and police personnel rushed to the scene to investigate.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS