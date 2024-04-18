  • Menu
Deer dies in dog's attack in Kothur

Rangareddy: In Maktaguda village of Kothur Mandal in Rangareddy district, a deer fell victim to a dog attack in the agricultural fields on Thursday morning. The injured jackal succumbed to its injuries shortly afterward. Forest department officials and police personnel rushed to the scene to investigate.

