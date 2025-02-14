DEET App to Enhance Private Sector Job Opportunities in Telangana.

Gadwal : The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) will play a crucial role in providing job opportunities in the private sector, said T. Ramalingeshwara Goud, General Manager of the District Industries Department.

On Friday, a meeting was held at the Video Conference Hall in the District Collector's Office, with officials from various departments discussing the implementation of DEET in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, T. Ramalingeshwara Goud stated that the Telangana government, under the supervision of the Industries and Commerce Department, launched DEET as an AI-based digital employment platform to facilitate continuous job opportunities for youth. This innovative platform identifies the skills of job seekers and connects them with relevant private sector job opportunities, acting as a vital bridge between job aspirants and industries.

Through DEET, job seekers can access services like resume preparation guidance, location-based job notifications, internship & apprenticeship opportunities, and job fairs. The platform also offers enrollment, job postings, job alerts, HR chats, and interview scheduling through its website, Android, and iOS applications.

The General Manager emphasized that students from ITI, Polytechnic, Degree, Engineering, Pharmacy, and other vocational courses should register on DEET to enhance their employment prospects in both government and private sectors. He directed officials to ensure that graduates from ITI and government degree colleges in the district register on DEET and suggested creating widespread awareness about the app.

He urged officials to encourage college students to enroll on the DEET app to maximize job opportunities.

Key officials present at the meeting included:

T. Rammohan (Principal, Polytechnic)

S.V.V. Satyanarayana (Principal, ITI)

Dr. Priyanka (District Employment Officer)

P.J. Mahesh Kumar (Assistant Commissioner of Labour)

Narsimhulu (Additional DRDO)

And other department representatives.

This initiative is expected to significantly improve employment prospects for youth in the district.
















