Defected MLAs meet Speaker

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs who had defected to the Congress party met Telangana Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad on Friday.

The MLAs, who met the speaker include Kadiyam Srihari, Kale Yadaiah, Arikapudi Gandhi and T Prakash Goud. The Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present during the occasion. The MLAs including Kale Yadaiah, Arikapudi Gandhi and Prakash Goud have already given explanations to the Speaker’s notices, while Kadiyam Srihari had asked for a deadline until September 30.

The Speaker is supposed to go on a foreign tour from October 6. Day to day hearing is likely to be held from September 29.