Defected MLAs still caught in a bind, go into a huddle

Hyderabad: The fate of the 10 dissident BRS MLAs is hanging in the balance. The defected opposition party MLAs held an emergency meeting on Wednesday after receiving the notices from the Assembly secretary. The MLAs reportedly decided to file a counter petition in the Supreme Court against the BRS and also seek legal aid on the notices. Sources said that all the 10 MLAs met at Khairatabad MLA D Nagendar’s residence in the city. The legislators sought legal experts opinion on the recent Supreme Court direction to the Assembly Speaker to dispose of the disqualification petition in a time bound manner. Taking the court orders as serious, the Assembly Secretary served notices on the MLAs and asked them for an explanation on their switching loyalties to the Congress recently.

The Supreme Court directions and the notices kept the MLAs on the tenterhooks fearing they may lose their membership anytime.

Leaders said that the 10 MLAs were planning to counter the court orders by consulting the legal experts and also submit their explanation to the notices to the Speaker.

It is learnt that the defected BRS MLAs wanted to raise the issue of ‘dictatorial’ attitude of the BRS leadership and it was the main reasons for changing the party.

The turncoats are not ready to return to the BRS as the party leadership already announced that it will not consider their plea to rejoin the party in the future.