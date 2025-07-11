Live
Delay in solar plant construction will lead to contract cancellation
Kothagudem: Singareni CMD N Balram has warned that solar plant constructions taken up by Singareni under the directions of the government must be completed within the contractually stipulated timelines, failing which the contracts of agencies will be cancelled, and they will be blacklisted.
On Thursday, at Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad, he held a review with officials and concerned contractors on the delays in solar plant construction. The construction of the 54.5 MW solar plants pending under Phase 1 and the construction process of the 67.5 MW capacity solar plants pending under Phase 2 were reviewed on the day.
Balram expressed dissatisfaction with the construction agencies causing delays without completing the works within the specified timeframe. He remarked that it is unfortunate that despite Singareni ensuring timely bill payments, the construction agencies are failing to complete their works on time. He instructed them to complete the assigned works quickly by October, making it clear that no further extensions would be given.
He also ordered that the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) being set up alongside the 28 MW solar plant at Mandamarri must be completed by August. Under the Central Government’s Surya Ghar Yojana scheme, he specified that all works related to the construction of 32.75 MW rooftop plants on various Singareni buildings must be completed by the end of December.