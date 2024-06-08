Delay in the opening of integrated veg and non veg market .

Gadwal : The integrated veg and non-veg market built during the previous BRS government and started by then agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy remains unused in Ieeja Municipality, causing significant inconvenience due to vendors, like chicken, motton, fish , vegitables, selling on the roads, which leads to traffic jams on the Ieeja Town main road.





People are in dire straits. Due to the sale of chicken, mutton, and fish on the side roads, smoke, dust, and dirt emitted by vehicles fall on the food, leading to contamination. Consequently, the people of Aija who consume this contaminated food are suffering from diseases and spending thousands of rupees on treatment. The negligence of the municipal authorities is cited as the reason for the integrated market not being brought into use, as alleged by the leaders of the All-State Party. The municipal authorities should respond promptly and bring the integrated market into use to alleviate these issues.



To address these issues and find out when the market will become operational, Hans News approach the local municipal authorities . They have informed that ,they are still planning a council meeting for the opening the market and alleviating the current problems faced by traders and commuters.