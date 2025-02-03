  • Menu
Delaying Census is delaying India’s growth: Kavitha
BRS MLC K Kavitha has stated that the delay in the census is a delay in India’s growth and that the roadmap to progress cannot be built on mere idealistic statements but requires solid data and surveys that define the true picture of India.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha has stated that the delay in the census is a delay in India’s growth and that the roadmap to progress cannot be built on mere idealistic statements but requires solid data and surveys that define the true picture of India. In a release here on Sunday, Kavitha stated that in the absence of a census and caste information, it would be difficult to plan for growth effectively in the absence of a comprehensive understanding of the populace and its implications for the socio-economic structure of society.

“The Census is essential and mandatory for formulating progressive policies that enable inclusive development”, she pointed out.

