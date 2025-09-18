Delegation from abroad meets Revanth Reddy

Khammam /Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with prominent leaders from the Congress party and overseas Indian organisations at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting aimed to strengthen collaborative efforts for the state’s development and tourism enhancement. State Congress president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chairman of the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Patel Ramesh Reddy were present alongside Indian Overseas Congress USA president Mohinder Singh Gilzian. Also present was Nalla Suresh Reddy, founder Chairman of the Shyamala Gopalan Education Foundation (SGEF).

During the discussions, the leaders exchanged views on promoting tourism infrastructure, boosting educational initiatives, and enhancing the welfare of the Indian diaspora.

The meeting underscored the Telangana government’s commitment to inclusive growth and leveraging the expertise and support of overseas Indian communities.

Revanth Reddy emphasised the importance of collective efforts to realize Telangana’s vision as a leading state in tourism, education, and sustainable development. The leadership from both local and international fronts expressed optimism about future collaborations and projects that will benefit the state and its people.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to work together for Telangana’s progress.