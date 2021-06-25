Delegation led by State Minister Srinivas Goud meets Central officials

Hyderabad: A high-level State delegation led by Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday met senior officers of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and the Director-General of Archaeological Survey of India in Shastri Bhavan, Delhi, and urged them to pursue the recognition process of Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple as a World Heritage site of the UNESCO.

The delegation also discussed pending sanctions for the State in the Ministry of Culture. It requested officers of ASI to take up development works of monuments and forts in the State and proposals of upgradation, refurbishment and renovation of museums in Warangal, Hyderabad and Karimnagar.

The delegation also requested for speedy disposal of shifting of the Golkonda Sound & Light Show from existing place to new panoramic view of the fort. It noted that after State formation, the ministry has agreed to extend financial assistance for renovation of the Karimnagar museum. It submitted revised DPRs for approval.

Goud requested officers of the Union Ministry of Culture and ASI for shifting of rare antiques and artifacts from Nagarjunasagar museum while assuring complete State support for building a world class museum in Hyderabad to showcase it. The delegation also requested speeding up of restoration work at Ramappa and the Thousand Pillar temple in Warangal.