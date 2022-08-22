Delhi liquor scam: Kavitha responds to allegations by BJP, says will cooperate in probe

Hyderabad: Reacting to allegations levelled by BJP MP Parvesh Verma, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday said that she has no role in Delhi liquor policy scam.

Speaking to the media, she alleged that the BJP is dragging her name into the scam to target his father (KCR) as he has been criticising policies of the Modi government.



"I am ready to cooperate with probe agencies," she mentioned and made it clear that the TRS will fight against the BJP despite levelling charges.

Earlier, Parvesh accused KCR family and liquor mafia of paying Rs 150 crore to Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as a bribe. "Kavitha acted as a middleman between Delhi government and liquor mafia," he stated. Former BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that Kavitha bought L1 licence holders and liquor mafia to Delhi from south India.