Delhi liquorgate: Another ED round today

New Delhi: BRS MLC Kavitha was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate for about 10 hours on Monday for the second time in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case. She has been asked to appear for another round of questioning on Tuesday morning. Sources said no arrest may take place till the Supreme Court hears her petition on March 24. The ED officials are understood to have cross examined her in the presence of Arun Ramachandra Pillai of the South Group till evening. Later, in the second phase in the evening they questioned her along with businessman Amit Arora and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Pillai, the ED had said, "represented the South Group", an alleged liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others that paid kickbacks amounting to about Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to gain a larger share of the market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.



The ED is said to have sought information about her association with the South Group, and how she knew Pillai and whether she had any role in the activities of the South Group etc. Incidentally, Indo Spirit MD Sameer Mahendru was also present in the ED office till late evening. The ED is learnt to have questioned Kavitha based on the statement she gave on March 11.

As the clock ticked 6.30 pm there were some tense moments when Kavitha's legal team led by additional advocate general Ramachandra Rao reached the ED office. At the same time a team of doctors, including a lady doctor, had also gone there. This led to speculations that ED might arrest her. But the doctors came to examine a TMC leader who is being questioned by ED in a different case. As far as the legal team is concerned, it was clarified that as per rules the legal team should be present when the person being questioned and is permitted to go home after documentation work is over which takes over an hour after the questioning ends.

There was another round of tension as Kavitha had left ED office in a vehicle arranged by ED with Haryana registration. But later it was clarified that her vehicle had a breakdown and hence ED arranged another vehicle.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy will appear before the ED on Tuesday.